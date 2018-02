A man votes in Curridabat, Costa Rica, during the general elections on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A woman votes in Curridabat, Costa Rica, during the general elections on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

President Luis Guillermo Solis votes in San Jose, Costa Rica, during the general elections on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica is holding general elections on Sunday, with voters electing a new president and legislators for the 2018-2022 term.

"We have 100 percent of the polling places, from coast to coast, open and receiving ballots from Costa Ricans," Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) chairman Luis Antonio Sobrado said.