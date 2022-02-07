Supporters of the National Liberation Party celebrate after the closing of polling stations in the presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica 6 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Supporters of the National Liberation Party celebrate after the closing of polling stations in the presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica 6 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Supporters of political parties celebrate after the closing of polling stations in the presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Former President Jose Maria Figueres greets supporters while giving a speech after the closing of polling stations in the presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa Rica is set for a runoff election on Apr. 3 after a close first round on Sunday, which was won by former president José María Figueres, followed by economist Rodrigo Chaves in a surprise result.

With 63.9 percent of the polling stations counted, Figueres obtained 27.4 percent of the votes, followed by Chaves with 16.7 percent, while the evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado of the New Republic Party slipped from second to third with 15.4 percent, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (SET).