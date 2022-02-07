Costa Rica is set for a runoff election on Apr. 3 after a close first round on Sunday, which was won by former president José María Figueres, followed by economist Rodrigo Chaves in a surprise result.
With 63.9 percent of the polling stations counted, Figueres obtained 27.4 percent of the votes, followed by Chaves with 16.7 percent, while the evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado of the New Republic Party slipped from second to third with 15.4 percent, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (SET).