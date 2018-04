Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla (R), head of the Organization of American States (OAS) mission that will observe Paraguay's April 22 elections, and the president of Paraguay's TSJE electoral court, Jaime Bestard, during an event to sign an agreement establishing the terms of the mission, Asuncion, Paraguay, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla began here Tuesday her activities as head of the Organization of American States (OAS) mission that will observe Paraguay's April 22 elections.

During an event at Paraguay's TSJE electoral court, Chinchilla and the president of the TSJE, Jaime Bestard, signed an agreement establishing the terms of the mission, which will include 39 observers from 14 countries.