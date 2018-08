Demonstrators protest against the entry of Nicaraguans seeking refuge at a park in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica, 18 August 2018. The protest ended in riots and several people being detained. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Demonstrators protest against the entry of Nicaraguans seeking refuge at a park in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica, 18 August 2018. The protest ended in riots and several people being detained. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Police arrest demonstrators during a protest against the entry of Nicaraguans seeking refuge at a park in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica, 18 August 2018. The protest ended in riots and several people being detained. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

The president of Costa Rica on Sunday called on the Costa Rican population to be sensible and prudent against the messages of hatred towards immigrants, which led to a violent demonstration against Nicaraguans on Saturday.

"In the face of calls for hatred or violence, good sense, prudence, intelligence and solidarity must prevail. In that effort we need you, and all the people of the country," President Carlos Alvarado said on television.