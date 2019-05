Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with EFE on May 23, 2019, that a military option has no place in discussions on how to resolve the political crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with EFE on May 23, 2019, that a military option has no place in discussions on how to resolve the political crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with EFE on May 23, 2019, that a military option has no place in discussions on how to resolve the political crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said in an interview Thursday with EFE that a military option has no place in discussions on how to resolve the political crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Alvarado, who completed his first year in office on May 8, has invested much of his time pushing through a tax overhaul that Congress passed in December and bringing the crisis in Nicaragua - and its migratory implications for Costa Rica - to the attention of the international community.