Thousands of public employees took to the streets protesting a proposed tax overhaul that will increase the burden on workers and the middle class in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Thousands of Costa Rican public employees took to the streets of this capital on Wednesday to protest a proposed tax overhaul that they say will increase the burden on workers and the middle class.

Slogans such as "Down with the tax plan that impoverishes the people" and "The tax plan takes from the people what the rich steal" appeared on placards carried by demonstrators as they made their way through the city to the Legislative Assembly.