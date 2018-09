Photograph showing hundreds of public workers protesting a proposed tax reform for the second day in a row in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photograph showing hundreds of public workers protesting a proposed tax reform for the second day in a row in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photograph showing hundreds of public workers protesting a proposed tax reform for the second day in a row in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photograph showing hundreds of public workers protesting a proposed tax reform for the second day in a row in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican unions said Tuesday on the second day of a national strike against a proposed expansion in consumption taxes that they are satisfied with the results so far.

"The cuts are encouraging, as they reflect that the regionalized national strike has served its purpose on this second day," the head of ANEP labor federation, Albino Vargas, told EFE.