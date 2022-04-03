On Sunday morning, Costa Ricans are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the presidential runoff election and election day is progressing calmly and without any serious incidents, the Supreme Election Court (TSE) said in its first report of the day.

TSE president Eugenia Zamora said at a press conference that "all precincts across the length and breadth of the country have opened" and she issued a call to the 3.5 million registered voters to head to the polls to exercise their right to vote.