Portuguese Prime Minister and secretary general of the Socialist Party (PS), Antonio Costa, celebrates after winning the legislative elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Portugal’s prime minister on Sunday won his second term in office, although his Socialist Party (PS) failed to secure an outright majority.

Antonio Costa’s PS won 36.6 percent of the vote, ahead of the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) with 28 percent. EFE-EPA