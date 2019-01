A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows a 360-degree view from the lunar rover Yutu-2 or Jade Rabbit 2 on the far side of the moon taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CNSA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows shows a picture of the Chang'e 4 lander taken by the lunar rover Yutu 2's, or Jade Rabbit 2, panoramic camera on the far side of the moon on Jan. 11, 2019.

A cotton seed carried by China's spacecraft Chang'e to the far side of the moon is the first ever to have sprouted on the moon, state-owned Xinhua agency reported Tuesday.

According to scientists from Chongqing University in southwestern China, Chang'e, which successfully made the first-ever soft landing on the dark side of the moon on Jan. 3, had carried cotton, rape, potato and arabidopsis seeds, along with fruit fly eggs and some yeast, to form a simple mini biosphere, the Xinhua report said.