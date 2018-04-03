Season workers classify asparagus sticks by length and quality in a hall at the Jakobs-Hof in Schaepe near Berlin, Germany, Apr 6,2017. EFE-EPA(FILE) /CARSTEN KOALL

Human trafficking with the aim of taking advantage of migrants for their labor is on the rise across Europe, even surpassing sexual exploitation, according to a report published by the Council of Europe.

Officials have underestimated the true scale of the problem and labor exploitation has emerged as the predominant form of trafficking in several European countries including Belgium, Cyprus, Georgia, Portugal, Serbia and the United Kingdom, the council's Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) said in the report.