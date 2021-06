Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo greets his supporters while waiting for the electoral results, from his campaign event headquarters in Lima, Peru, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Harold Mejia

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo greets supporters from the balcony of the Peru Libre party's headquarters in Lima, Peru, 10 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Leftist political neophyte Pedro Castillo maintains a narrow lead over Keiko Fujimori - the daughter of disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori - with just 0.7 percent of the votes from last weekend's presidential runoff still to be counted, Peru's ONPE electoral agency said Thursday.

The 51-year-old schoolteacher from one of Peru's poorest regions has an edge of 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent, or a little more than 68,000 votes, over Fujimori, 46.