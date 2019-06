A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha (C) posing for a group photo with the coalition party members after receiving the royal command as the country's new prime minister at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha (R) performing a Thai wai greeting as he receives the royal command as the country's new prime minister in front of a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 11, 2019.

Prayut Chan-ocha smiles after the royal endorsement ceremony appointing him as Thailand's new prime minister at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 11, 2019.

Coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday took office as prime minister of Thailand in a ceremony at the government headquarters, opening a new phase in the country after five years of a military junta.

Prayuth was elected prime minister in a vote in parliament on Jun. 5, but his appointment became official on Tuesday after King Maha Vajiralongkorn's approval was published in the Royal Gazette, the country's official bulletin.