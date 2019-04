A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) shows Thai naval officers from the Third Naval Area Command and Marine policemen inspecting a 'seastead', a floating 'living platform' in the Andaman Sea, some 12 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket island, southern Thailand, Apr.13, 2019 (reissued Apr.18, 2019). . EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An American investor and his Thai partner could face the death penalty for allegedly violating Thailand's sovereignty by building a floating house off the coast of the country.

Chad Elwartowski and Supranee Thepdet, who are both investors in the virtual currency Bitcoin, are currently at an unknown destination after spending several weeks on the seastead installed in February some 12 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket, a popular tourist spot.