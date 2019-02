Thai Raksa Chart party's legal adviser Surachai Chinchai (C) speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Constitutional Court officials hand out a document to members of the media at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A TV grab photo from Television Pool of Thailand shows a portrait of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol during a nationwide televised Royal Statement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn prohibiting her from entering politics in, Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition by the Election Commission that seeks to dissolve the political party which nominated a princess as its prime ministerial candidate for the Mar. 24 elections.

On Friday the Thai Raksa Chart Party named Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, King Maha Vajiralongkorn's elder sister, as its candidate for the top post, marking the first time a close relative of a Thai monarch was to take part in the polls.