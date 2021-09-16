A Jakarta court ordered the Indonesian government Thursday to strengthen pollution measures, a historic ruling that blames authorities for the air quality deterioration, according to local media.
Court blames Indonesian govt for pollution, demands measures
A general view of air pollution in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 September 2021. EFE-EPA/ADI WEDA
Indonesian activists collect waste from the Ciliwung river ahead of World Cleanup Day in Katulampa Dam, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 16 September 2021. EFE-EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO
