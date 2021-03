A supporter with a placard promoting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community takes part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A court in Japan on Wednesday declared the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage as unconstitutional.

In the ruling issued by the Sapporo District Court in northern Japan, Judge Tomoko Takebe argued that the rejection of same-sex marriage constitutes discriminatory treatment without a rational basis and is against Article 14 of the Japanese constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. EFE-EPA