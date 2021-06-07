A Seoul court dismissed Monday a lawsuit filed by 85 South Korean citizens demanding compensation for their slave labour during World War II to 16 Japanese companies.
Court dismisses South Korean slave labour lawsuit against Japanese companies
Lim Chul-ho (C), the son of Lim Jeong-gyu, a victim of Japan's forced labor during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), leaves after a court's ruling at the Seoul Central District court in Seoul, South Korea, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
Lim Chul-ho (C), the son of Lim Jeong-gyu, a victim of Japan's forced labor during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), speaks to the media after a court's ruling at the Seoul Central District court in Seoul, South Korea, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
A Seoul court dismissed Monday a lawsuit filed by 85 South Korean citizens demanding compensation for their slave labour during World War II to 16 Japanese companies.