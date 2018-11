Australian actress Rebel Wilson (C) leaves the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Australia, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MARNIE BANGER IMAGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian actress Rebel Wilson speaks to the media outside the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Australia, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MARNIE BANGER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The High Court of Australia on Friday dismissed the appeal of actress Rebel Wilson's in the lawsuit over her defamation case against Bauer Media, ending the legal battle.

Wilson's lawyers went to the country's highest court after the appeals court reduced the compensation which a lower court had ordered Bauer Media to pay to the actress.