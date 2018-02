Thai surrogate mothers Ananya Champa, 38, (R) and Panja Cojohn, 33, (L) give evidence to police at Lumpini police station in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A foreign family talks to a Thai advisor at a fertility clinic where they offer vitro fertilization (IVF) in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 20, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai lawyer of a Japanese father involved in a surrogacy scandal, Kong Suriyamonthon (C) talks to the media after a meeting with police officers at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court on Tuesday awarded the paternity rights of 13 children born to Thai surrogate mothers to a 28-year-old Japanese man.

The Central Juvenile and Family Court in Bangkok granted custody to Mitsutoki Shigeta as the "single parent" of the children, who were born by nine surrogates whom he had hired in 2013 and with donor eggs.