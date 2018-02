Costa Rica's ambassador to the Netherlands, Sergio Ugalde, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Feb. 2, 2017. EFE-EPA

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Nicaragua to pay Costa Rica $378,890 for environmental damages caused by its troops when they established a military camp on the island of Portillos and dredged its fragile coastal mangrove forest between 2010 and 2013.

The ICJ judges evaluated the compensation damages that Costa Rica had demanded from the Nicaraguan government in Managua and accepted part of them because of the felling of some 300 centuries-old mangrove trees in the area.