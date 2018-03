British migrant workers rights activist, Andy Hall (C) walks after his sentencing hearing at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

British migrant workers rights activist, Andy Hall (C) speaks to the media after his sentencing hearing at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court Monday ordered British activist Andy Hall to pay compensation for defaming a local company that he accused of abusing immigrant workers' rights.

A Bangkok district court ordered Hall to pay 10 million baht (about $321,578) in damages to the Natural Fruit company, said Finnish organization Finnwatch for which the activist worked.