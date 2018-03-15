Japanese Prince Akishino, (2-R), and Princess Kiko, (R), and participants offer a silent prayer to the victims of the Mar. 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the seventh national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Shizuo Kambayashi /POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows to Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko during the seventh national memorial service for the victims of the Mar. 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the seventh national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Shizuo Kambayashi/ POOL

Visitors offer prayers for victims killed by tsunami at Arahama district, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People offer one-minute silent prayers for victims killed by tsunami at 14:46 local time, when 9.0-magnitude earthquake shook northern Japan and triggered a subsequent tsunami, at Arahama district, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Takaaki Shiga offers a prayer for his late mother Saiko, who was killed by tsunami at age of 63, at remains of his house of Nakano district in Futaba, where is three kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A court in Japan ordered Thursday the government and the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant to pay a total of 110 million yen ($1.03 million) to 110 people who were evacuated following a massive nuclear accident in 2011.

This is the fifth judicial resolution so far - from a total of 30 collective suits by evacuees - that establishes the responsibility of the government and the operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) for insufficient precautionary measures against a possible tsunami and for exposing people in the neighborhood to the effects of radiation.