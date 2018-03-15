A court in Japan ordered Thursday the government and the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant to pay a total of 110 million yen ($1.03 million) to 110 people who were evacuated following a massive nuclear accident in 2011.
This is the fifth judicial resolution so far - from a total of 30 collective suits by evacuees - that establishes the responsibility of the government and the operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) for insufficient precautionary measures against a possible tsunami and for exposing people in the neighborhood to the effects of radiation.