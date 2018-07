(FILE) A family member of one of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking weeps after the vessel is successfully lifted upright at a port in Mokpo, 410 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Family members of victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking stand together for a press conference after a court ruling ordering the state to compensate them, in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean court Thursday ordered the state to indemnify relatives of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking four years ago which left more than 300 dead in the first sentence recognizing the state's responsibility in the accident.

A Seoul Central District court ordered the compensation of 200 million won (about $177,000) to the families of each deceased passenger, according to the ruling published Thursday by Yonhap news agency.