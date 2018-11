People shout slogans as they protest the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, head of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam speaks to supporters during a protest against the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Pakistani court has refused to try for treason the Islamist leaders who organized mass protests to oppose the Supreme Court acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case, the lawyer who filed the petition said on Tuesday.

The lawyer, Syed Mohamed Aala Imran, told EFE that the Lahore High Court judge Sunday refused to take up the issue on the grounds that only the Supreme Court can hear cases of treason.