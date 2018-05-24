Marta Gimenez-Cassina, lawyer of the wife of former treasurer of ruling Popular Party, Luis Barcenas, Rosalia Iglesias, talks to media as she leaves Barcenas' home in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA/Santi Donaire

Madrid, May 24 (efe-epa). - A court verdict that found Spain's ruling Popular Party and some of its former officials guilty of fraudulent financial dealings on Thursday has also cast doubt on the trustworthiness of testimony given by the party's leader, the country's prime minister, who said in court that he knew nothing of such activity.

Mariano Rajoy denied knowledge of the existence of a slush fund at his party's headquarters when he appeared in court in July to give testimony before an investigating magistrate.