Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva follow the analysis of the Supreme Court on Lula's 'habeas corpus' petition, at the metallurgical union in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Judge of the Supreme Court Edson Fachin attends a hearing at the Supreme Court on Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 'habeas corpus', in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

President of the Supreme Court Carmen Lucia attends a hearing at the Supreme Court on Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 'habeas corpus', in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil early Thursday ruled six votes to five against a habeas corpus plea that would have permitted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to avoid imprisonment, after he was earlier sentenced to 12 years for corruption.

Lula had been found guilty by two courts and, according to the case law issued by the top court and reflected in the current vote, the verdict allows for the sentence against him to be executed, which could start within the next few days.