Austra Flores (C), mother of murdered Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres, participates in a press conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 05 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

A man cleans a billboard with the image of Berta Caceres, an environment activist who was killed three years ago, in La Esperanza, Honduras, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

A demonstrator holds a poster with the image of murdered activist Berta Caceres participates in International Women's Day observances in Managua, Nicaragua, 08 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

A court in Honduras on Monday sentenced seven men to 30 to 50 years in jail for the murder of Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres and the attempted murder of Mexican Gustavo Castro in 2016 in Intibuca.

Another person, Roberto David Castillo, who has been accused as the “intellectual author” of the murder, remains in custody. EFE-EPA