Artur Segarra Princep, a Spanish national from Barcelona, rests in waiting room at the Police Airport in Bangkok, to where he was brought after his arrest in Cambodia and return to Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Spanish national Artur Segarra arrives for a hearing during the appeal stage at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Spanish national Artur Segarra arrives for a hearing during the appeal stage at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Court upholds death sentence for Spaniard convicted of murder in Thailand

A Bangkok appeals court upheld the death penalty for Spaniard Artur Segarra after finding no substantial grounds for appeal on Friday.

Segarra was sentenced to death for the murder of his compatriot David Bernat in 2016.