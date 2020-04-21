Jay O'Neall, chef of the Willie T's restaurant in Key West, Florida, speaks about the life in the Florida Keys during the coronavirus quarantine and closure to visitors on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A view of the closed Shipwreck Treasures museum on Wall St., one of the main tourist streets in Key West, Florida, on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

With the memory of Hurricane Irma still fresh, the Florida Keys, the chain of tourist-welcoming paradise islands between the United States and Cuba, are now isolated from the world and socially distanced yet find themselves at the center of an invisible and windless hurricane.

The coronavirus is "like a hurricane," and although everyone is going through it badly due to lack of money they're doing all they can and "We're much more tolerant in this situation than the rest of the country," Jay O'Neal, the chef at Willie T's restaurant in Key West, told EFE.