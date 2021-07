Workers unload a batch of Sinovac vaccines against covid-19 at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, 07 July 2021. EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can last up to 12 months in more than 70 percent of patients who have overcome the Covid-19, according to a study made public Thursday by the country’s state media.

The study also said vaccinations can "effectively restrict the spread" of the coronavirus by promoting an immune response similar to the way human bodies generate human antibodies against live viruses, according to the China Daily newspaper.