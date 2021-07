Sixteen of 18 crew members of Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Playa Zahara have tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand, just days after a similar case involving another Spanish boat and its crew in the country, authorities reported Thursday.

"The swabs were taken in Port Taranaki on Tuesday after reports of a flu-like illness on board as a precursor to a scheduled crew change," the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday, adding genome sequencing was underway.