People wait for their Southwest Airlines flight at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas on 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

All 50 US states have already taken measures to ease their coronavirus quarantine measures, but some of them - including Texas, Maryland and North Carolina - are seeing a resurgence in cases, although doubts exist about how those cases are being counted.

The US is the global center of the pandemic, with 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases so far and about 94,000 deaths, according to the ongoing unofficial tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.