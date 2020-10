An undated CSIRO handout photo shows a dried droplet of SARS-CoV-2 in artificial mucous, on glass, 24 hours after application. EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO

An undated CSIRO handout photo shows droplets of SARS-CoV-2 in artificial mucous being applied to test surfaces in highly secure Biosecurity Level 4 laboratories at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness. EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO

An undated CSIRO handout photo shows a droplet of SARS-CoV-2 in artificial mucous on a small section of an Australian five dollar banknote. EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive at least 28 days on some common surfaces, according to a study by Australia's science agency published Monday.

SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the pandemic that has infected more than 37 million people, including 1.1 million deaths, can survive about 10 days longer than Influenza A, said the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO). EFE-EPA