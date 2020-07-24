Residents of the Mexico City neighborhood of San Jose Zacatepec go about their routine on Tuesday, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Residents of the Mexico City neighborhood of San Jose Zacatepec go about their routine on Tuesday, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez.

The health crisis in Mexico due to the coronavirus seems a world away from the tranquility of the tree-lined streets of San Jose Zacatepec, where many residents continue to deny the existence of Covid-19 even though their bucolic enclave has the capital's highest rate of infection.

"Caution! You are entering a zone of high contagion," reads a bright yellow warning sign put up by Mexico City authorities in the area of large homesteads set off from one another by rudimentary walls of stone or brick.