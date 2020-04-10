German Quijano (L) supervises production of face shields for medical personnel at the Brooklyn Navy Yards complex in New York on Wednesday, 8 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

The Brooklyn Navy Yard, birthplace of historic vessels such as the USS Maine, whose destruction in Havana Harbor in 1898 spurred the Spanish-American War, and the USS Missouri, which hosted the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II, is now home to improvised assembly lines turning out masks for medical workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After building ships for the US Navy from 1806 to 1966, the yard became the site of an industrial complex managed by the New York City government.