Covid-19 restrictions gradually eased in Italy, Belgium, France

Rome (Italy), 26/04/2021.- A waiter serves drinks at a bar with tables in the open air in the center of Rome, Italy, 26 April 2021. Coronavirus-related restrictions in most of Italy are eased as of 26 April and most regions return to the moderate-risk yellow zones of the country'Äôs tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measure. (Abierto, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Roma (Italy), 26/04/2021.- Students attend a class at the Visconti High School on the first day of reopening, in Rome, Italy, 26 April 2021. Coronavirus-related restrictions in most of Italy are eased as of 26 April and most regions return to the moderate-risk yellow zones of the country'Äôs tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measure. (Abierto, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Melun (France), 26/04/2021.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets pupils after a visit with French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (R), in a school in Melun, south of Paris, France, 26 April 2021. Nursery and primary schools reopened on 26 April 2021 across France after a three-week closure in the first step out of the country's partial lockdown. Meanwhile, high schools students are following online classes. (Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL

Melun (France), 26/04/2021.- French President Emmanuel Macron (R), talks with a pupil during a visit with French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (back-R), in a school in Melun, south of Paris, France, 26 April 2021. Nursery and primary schools reopened on 26 April 2021 across France after a three-week closure in the first step out of the country's partial lockdown. Meanwhile, high schools students are following online classes. (Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL