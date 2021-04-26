Authorities in Italy and Belgium on Monday began easing coronavirus restrictions, as bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses and shops were allowed to reopen, as millions of schoolchildren in France returned to classrooms for the first time in weeks. EFE
Covid-19 restrictions gradually eased in Italy, Belgium, France
Rome (Italy), 26/04/2021.- A waiter serves drinks at a bar with tables in the open air in the center of Rome, Italy, 26 April 2021. Coronavirus-related restrictions in most of Italy are eased as of 26 April and most regions return to the moderate-risk yellow zones of the country'Äôs tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measure. (Abierto, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
Roma (Italy), 26/04/2021.- Students attend a class at the Visconti High School on the first day of reopening, in Rome, Italy, 26 April 2021. Coronavirus-related restrictions in most of Italy are eased as of 26 April and most regions return to the moderate-risk yellow zones of the country'Äôs tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measure. (Abierto, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Melun (France), 26/04/2021.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets pupils after a visit with French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (R), in a school in Melun, south of Paris, France, 26 April 2021. Nursery and primary schools reopened on 26 April 2021 across France after a three-week closure in the first step out of the country's partial lockdown. Meanwhile, high schools students are following online classes. (Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL
Melun (France), 26/04/2021.- French President Emmanuel Macron (R), talks with a pupil during a visit with French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (back-R), in a school in Melun, south of Paris, France, 26 April 2021. Nursery and primary schools reopened on 26 April 2021 across France after a three-week closure in the first step out of the country's partial lockdown. Meanwhile, high schools students are following online classes. (Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL
Brussels (Belgium), 23/04/2021.- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (R) during a press conference after a meeting with federal and regionals governments called CODECO regarding COVID-19 measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 April 2021. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL