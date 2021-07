People wear masks while standing in line at a market in Havana on Thursday, 29 July 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cuba grew by 8,607 in the last 24 hours to 366,985, while an additional 68 people died of coronavirus to bring the toll from the pandemic to 2,628, the health ministry said Thursday.

Laboratories processed more than 53,000 tests to detect those 8,607 new infections, 16 of which were determined to have originated outside the island.