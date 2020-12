Health care workers wait in line for a Covid-19 vaccination at the General Hospital in Mexico City on Thursday, 24 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was welcomed Thursday like a Christmas gift by the 3,000 medical professionals selected to be part of the first phase of vaccination in Mexico, which trails only the United States, Brazil and India in Covid-19 deaths.

Maria Irene Ramirez, the director of nursing in the intensive care unit at Mexico City's Ruben Leñero Hospital, was the first person in Latin America to receive the Pfizer drug.