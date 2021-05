Photograph of two Benebot robots, capable of detecting covid-19 and other diseases, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Benebot's Technology area managers carry out tests with an artificial intelligence robot, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Photograph of the Benebot robot, capable of detecting covid-19 and other diseases, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot that can detect Covid-19 and other diseases.

Benebot, an artificial intelligence robot created in China and being used in more than 40 countries, has a simplistic look, with blue eyes that inspect students' faces and a type of "stomach" where students place their hands to have their temperature checked.