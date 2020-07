(FILE) Men wait for work in the informal sector with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

(FILE) One of the first South African vaccine trialists gets injected during the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 Corona virus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Significant outbreaks in the capital cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria over the past two weeks have placed South Africa fifth in the world in terms of number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as the pandemic continues to tear through the African continent.