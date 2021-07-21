Vietnam's largest outbreak of Covid-19 is affecting the production of suppliers to large international textile and footwear brands, with activity reduced or stopped completely in some factories.
A man irons a shirt at Hanoi Textile-Garment Company (Hanosimex) factory in Hanoi, Vietnam, 09 January 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA
Women work at Hanoi Textile-Garment Company (Hanosimex) factory in Hanoi, Vietnam, 09 January 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA
Vietnam's largest outbreak of Covid-19 is affecting the production of suppliers to large international textile and footwear brands, with activity reduced or stopped completely in some factories.