Workers unload containers carrying 799,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer Inc. from a chartered plane at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, on 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People line up to take COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A medical worker (L) collects a swab sample from a person for COVID-19 testing at a makeshift station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Covid restrictions extended outside of Seoul as new case high recorded

South Korea registered a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,615, prompting authorities to extend restrictions outside the capital region due to the increase in infections in less populated areas.

Of the 1,615 new infections, 1,568 occurred domestically and 47 were found in people coming from abroad, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.