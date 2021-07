Workers carry an unfinished coffin for a coronavirus victim as they assembly it at a coffin maker in Tangerang, Indonesia, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

People wait to undergo COVID-19 swab testing at a local community, in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Southeast Asian countries have once again registered record highs in daily Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent hours amid a surge in cases linked to the Delta variant, which shows no signs of slowing despite tightening of social restrictions.

Thailand on Friday registered 14,575 new infections, a record high for the third consecutive day, and 114 new deaths, for a total of 3,811 deaths out of 467,707 cases, most of them since Apr. 1.