People return to Saida town via Nassib border crossing in the southeastern countryside of Daraa city in south Syria, July 7, 2018. According to media reports, the Syrian army seized control on the crossing on the Syrian-Jordanian borders a day earlier. EFE- EPA (FILE)/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian soldiers flash the victory sign as they pose for a photo at Nassib border crossing in the southeastern countryside of Daraa city in south Syria, July 7, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday issued a statement warning at least 70 journalists and media workers were trapped in the Southern Syrian districts of Daraa and Quneitra by the Syrian government's offensive against islamic rebel factions.

The CPJ is a New York based, independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide.