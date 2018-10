A handout photo made available by Broward Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Cesar Altieri Sayoc taken in August 2015 (issued Oct. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/Broward Sheriff's Office/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

TV news coverage is reflected in the portrait of US President Donald J. Trump prior to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' press conference on the apprehension and arrest of mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump stops to speak with the news media before boarding Marine One on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists on Friday called for an end to the United States president's public verbal attacks on journalists, saying many now feel unsafe because of them.

“Journalists across the country feel unsafe because of the constant hostility and belittling of their role in our democracy by the head of state. It needs to stop," said CPJ's deputy executive director Robert Mahoney in a statement.