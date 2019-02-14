Filipino human rights activists stage a demonstration in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office where Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is being detained, in Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2019. Reports on 13 February 2019 state Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news Web site has been arrested by Philippine authorities on libel charges. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, speaks to media following her arrest inside the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in Manila, Philippines, 13 February 2019. Reports on 13 February 2019 state Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news Web site has been arrested by Philippine authorities on libel charges. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Filipino human rights activists stage a demonstration in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office where Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is being detained, in Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2019. Reports on 13 February 2019 state Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news Web site has been arrested by Philippine authorities on libel charges. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Filipino human rights activists stage a demonstration in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office where Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is being detained, in Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2019. Reports on 13 February 2019 state Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news Web site has been arrested by Philippine authorities on libel charges. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, is seen inside the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in Manila, Philippines, 13 February 2019. Reports on 13 February 2019 state Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news Web site has been arrested by Philippine authorities on libel charges. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of the chief of news portal Rappler who was arrested earlier on Wednesday in Manila for an alleged "cyber libel" case.

"Freedom of the press is an essential pillar of democracy and Human Rights. The arrest in the Philippines of Maria Ressa, founder and executive editor of the news website Rappler, is an alarming development," CPJ said in a statement to the media, which also called on the government to "immediately release" the journalist and "drop all charges" against her.