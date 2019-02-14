The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of the chief of news portal Rappler who was arrested earlier on Wednesday in Manila for an alleged "cyber libel" case.
"Freedom of the press is an essential pillar of democracy and Human Rights. The arrest in the Philippines of Maria Ressa, founder and executive editor of the news website Rappler, is an alarming development," CPJ said in a statement to the media, which also called on the government to "immediately release" the journalist and "drop all charges" against her.