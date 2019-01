Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) poses with 11 representatives of the countries participating to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

The member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on Saturday reiterated their opposition to trade protectionism.

"Free trade among nations produce prosperity and it is of interest to everyone," said Canada's International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr at the talks held in Tokyo.