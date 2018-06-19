Masaya, the birthplace of the Sandinista Revolution of the late 1970s, has become a rebel stronghold as residents prepare to form a commission for self-government following the ouster of authorities friendly to President Daniel Ortega's administration, rebels told reporters.

"We want to set up a junta because Masaya has no government now," Cristhian Fajardo, one of the rebel leaders, said in a press conference on Monday. "We are talking with various sectors to create a government by the people. We do not recognize the murderous mayor (Orlando) Noguera."