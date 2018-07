A car burns at the scene of an accident between a passenger bus and a car in Sanandaj, western Iran, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE /Mobin Peymankar

Iranian firefighters at the scene of an accident between a passenger bus and a car in Sanandaj, western Iran, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mobin Peymankar

Iranian firefighters and members of the public at the scene of an accident between a passenger bus and a car in Sanandaj, western Iran, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mobin Peymankar

At least 11 people died and seven were wounded when a bus collided with an oil tanker in Iran's western Province of Kurdistan, the country's official news agency IRNA reported Wednesday.

The oil tanker rammed into the bus as it stopped to pick up more passengers after leaving the station in Kurdistan's capital city of Sanandaj on Tuesday night.